Extreme athlete performs stunning walk at 180 meters height

·96·World
Extreme athlete performs stunning walk at 180 meters height

Estonian extreme athlete Jaan Roose has once again captured attention with another record-breaking performance. He walked across a tightrope stretched between the two tallest skyscrapers in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

The athlete covered a distance of nearly 500 meters on a rope stretched between the 310-meter Varso Tower and the 237-meter Palace of Culture and Science. Most impressively, this walk took place at a height of approximately 180 meters above the ground.

This performance requires not only physical fitness but also strong mental stability and balance. Despite the wind, fear of heights, and risk factors, Jaan Roose successfully completed this challenge, leaving spectators in awe.

Such extreme performances require high-level training and strict adherence to safety measures. Jaan Roose has once again demonstrated his experience and skill in this regard.

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