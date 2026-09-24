Craig Bellamy on Cristiano Ronaldo: 1000 goals is just mind-blowing

Wales head coach Craig Bellamy spoke highly of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. The manager expressed his admiration for the veteran Portuguese forward's long career and supported his goal of reaching 1000 career goals. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Welsh coach called Ronaldo one of the greatest legends in football history, emphasizing that his legacy will be remembered for ages. At the same time, Bellamy jokingly suggested that Cristiano should continue his record-breaking streak only after their match. This encounter is generating significant interest in the football world.

Rivalries during his playing days

During his own playing career, the coach faced Cristiano Ronaldo several times in the English Premier League. Bellamy, who played for Liverpool, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, and West Ham United, faced the Portuguese forward five times.

One of their most memorable clashes occurred during the 2008–2009 season. In that match, Ronaldo scored a brace at Old Trafford, securing a 2-0 victory for Manchester United over West Ham.

Defensive puzzle and the 1000-goal milestone

Having participated in intense matches like the North West Derby for Liverpool, Bellamy understands what a serious problem Ronaldo poses for defenders. That is why he specifically highlighted the Portuguese forward's massive milestone.

"We are talking about a thousand goals. Really? Who else could score a thousand goals?" Bellamy exclaimed. He continued, "It is just mind-blowing, I hope he reaches that mark, but not in the game against us tomorrow. Let it all start after us," he joked.

Changes in the Portuguese coaching staff

The Wales head coach also noted the coaching changes in the Portugal national team. He described the newly appointed head coach Jorge Jesus as a skilled tactician capable of unlocking the team's world-class potential.

Bellamy believes the experienced specialist can bring the discipline and structure that the talented Portugal squad has been missing. This UEFA Nations League match is expected to be a significant test for both teams.