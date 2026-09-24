Xiaomi introduces a new device for cafe-quality coffee at home

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Smart Semi-Automatic Italian Coffee Maker Pro, designed for professional-grade coffee preparation at home. According to ixbt.com, the device is equipped with independent operating systems, precise temperature control mechanisms, and the ability to automatically handle various types of milk, with a price tag of 520 USD. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new coffee machine is equipped with two separate pumps and heating blocks. Thanks to this design, the processes of brewing espresso and frothing milk can be performed simultaneously and independently. This significantly reduces waiting time and allows for the preparation of more than ten consecutive cups of coffee.

Special separate circuits are provided for hot and cold water, ensuring they do not mix. The hot circuit heats up quickly for rich espresso, while low-temperature pulse extraction allows for quick preparation of cold coffee under low pressure. Five sensors and a special algorithm controlling the main components ensure temperature accuracy.

Automatic preparation of milk-based drinks

Xiaomi engineers have paid special attention to milk-based drinks. The Mijia Coffee Maker Pro can automatically froth five different types of milk, including regular and plant-based options. The user only needs to select the desired option and place the cup — the machine creates dense and uniform foam without requiring manual operation of the steam wand.

During the preparation process, the system monitors pressure in real-time and records any deviations. Once extraction is complete, the coffee machine generates a pressure graph and provides recommendations for adjusting settings to suit specific coffee varieties.

Flexible settings and app capabilities

However, full automation is not mandatory. Users can independently adjust nine parameters, ranging from grind size to extraction temperature and milk frothing. It is also possible to save personal settings as custom recipes.

For those who do not want to experiment with parameters, the app offers hundreds of cloud-based recipes for various coffee varieties and roast levels. Selected settings can be sent to the coffee machine with a single button press. Available options include drinks like coconut milk latte or orange-infused americano.