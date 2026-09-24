Xiaomi introduces a new device for cafe-quality coffee at home

·40·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a new device for cafe-quality coffee at home

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Smart Semi-Automatic Italian Coffee Maker Pro, designed for professional-grade coffee preparation at home. According to ixbt.com, the device is equipped with independent operating systems, precise temperature control mechanisms, and the ability to automatically handle various types of milk, with a price tag of 520 USD. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new coffee machine is equipped with two separate pumps and heating blocks. Thanks to this design, the processes of brewing espresso and frothing milk can be performed simultaneously and independently. This significantly reduces waiting time and allows for the preparation of more than ten consecutive cups of coffee.

Special separate circuits are provided for hot and cold water, ensuring they do not mix. The hot circuit heats up quickly for rich espresso, while low-temperature pulse extraction allows for quick preparation of cold coffee under low pressure. Five sensors and a special algorithm controlling the main components ensure temperature accuracy.

Automatic preparation of milk-based drinks

Xiaomi engineers have paid special attention to milk-based drinks. The Mijia Coffee Maker Pro can automatically froth five different types of milk, including regular and plant-based options. The user only needs to select the desired option and place the cup — the machine creates dense and uniform foam without requiring manual operation of the steam wand.

During the preparation process, the system monitors pressure in real-time and records any deviations. Once extraction is complete, the coffee machine generates a pressure graph and provides recommendations for adjusting settings to suit specific coffee varieties.

Flexible settings and app capabilities

However, full automation is not mandatory. Users can independently adjust nine parameters, ranging from grind size to extraction temperature and milk frothing. It is also possible to save personal settings as custom recipes.

For those who do not want to experiment with parameters, the app offers hundreds of cloud-based recipes for various coffee varieties and roast levels. Selected settings can be sent to the coffee machine with a single button press. Available options include drinks like coconut milk latte or orange-infused americano.

XiaomiCoffee MachineSmart TechnologyCoffee BrewingMijia Pro
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi introduces an ultra-quiet and energy-efficient gas water heaterXiaomi introduces an ultra-quiet and energy-efficient gas water heater8 September 15:28Xiaomi introduces the compact Mijia Portable Coffee Machine for coffee on the goXiaomi introduces the compact Mijia Portable Coffee Machine for coffee on the go24 June 22:58Xiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewingXiaomi introduces first portable Mijia coffee machine for on-the-go brewing18 June 00:54Xiaomi introduces a portable coffee maker capable of brewing up to 400 cupsXiaomi introduces a portable coffee maker capable of brewing up to 400 cups11 June 17:53Xiaomi 18T and 18T Pro smartphones registered in official databaseXiaomi 18T and 18T Pro smartphones registered in official database9 September 13:52Xiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatchXiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatch15 September 13:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test