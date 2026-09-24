You can pay 50 percent for a Damas car and the rest in 24 months interest-free

The new offer was published on September 21 on the official website of UzAuto Motors. According to the company, the program is implemented on the basis of direct installment payment, without bank credit or bank participation.

This allows those planning to buy a Damas to pay half the price in advance instead of paying the entire amount at once, spreading the rest over two years.

What are the new payment terms for Damas?

According to the terms announced by UzAuto Motors, the buyer makes 50 percent of the car's value as a down payment.

The remaining 50 percent is paid month by month over 24 months.

The main conditions are as follows:

down payment — 50 percent ;

term for paying the remaining amount — 24 months ;

bank credit — not required ;

bank interest — none ;

payment — based on direct installment payment.

The company also stated that this offer is valid for a certain period and the number of cars is limited.

How much is paid monthly for which Damas?

The current offer shows the monthly payment amount for three Damas configurations.

Configuration Monthly payment Remaining payment in 24 months Damas Van from 1,940,750 soums 46,578,000 soums Damas Combi from 2,009,354 soums 48,224,496 soums Damas Delux from 2,029,417 soums 48,706,008 soums

Official information indicates that the monthly payment starts from 1,940,750 soums for Damas Van, from 2,009,354 soums for Combi, and from 2,029,417 soums for Delux.

What is the calculation for Damas Combi?

In the example provided by the company, 48,224,500 soums is paid as 50 percent of the car's price for Damas Combi.

After that, the remaining amount is divided into 24 months and paid at 2,009,354 soums every month.

That is, the buyer is not required to pay the full value of the car at once. The main requirement is to pay half of the price in the first stage.

This is not a bank credit

An important aspect of the new offer is that UzAuto Motors provides it as a direct installment payment rather than a bank credit.

The company's official announcement states that the car is purchased without bank credit and bank participation, and the remaining amount is paid in installments over 24 months.

In this regard, the main difference for the buyer is that financing is carried out through the installment mechanism established for the car, rather than through a bank in the form of a credit.

The number of cars is limited

Another important aspect of the offer is that the number of cars is limited.

UzAuto Motors also reported that the promotion is valid for a certain period. Therefore, specific available configurations, prices, and installment terms should be checked at official dealership centers.

The company's official announcement also provides the phone number 78 141 77 77 for inquiries.

Preferential offers for Damas have been provided before

In recent months, UzAuto Motors has been providing opportunities to purchase Chevrolet cars under various preferential terms.

Earlier, on the company's special offers page, interest-free installment programs were announced for models such as Damas, Labo, Captiva, Onix, and Tracker.

However, the main aspect of the current new offer is that the opportunity for a 50 percent down payment for Damas and paying the remaining 50 percent over 24 months is offered directly through the company.

Important numbers for those who want to buy a Damas

To summarize the current offer briefly:

50 percent — paid now.

50 percent — divided over the next 24 months.

1.94 million soums — the lowest monthly payment figure.

Bank credit and bank interest — not required.

Number of cars — limited.

Therefore, for those planning to buy a Damas, it is important to focus not only on the monthly payment, but also on the 50 percent down payment, the current price of the chosen configuration, and the number of available cars at the dealership.

In the new offer, monthly payments for the Van, Combi, and Delux versions of Damas are set in the range of 1.94–2.03 million soums.