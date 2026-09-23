Garfield-shaped phones have been washing up on French shores for 45 years (photo)

·72·World
Garfield-shaped phones have been washing up on French shores for 45 years (photo)

Orange phones in the shape of Garfield the cat and their parts have been washing up on the shores of France's Brittany region since the 1980s. This bizarre phenomenon has attracted the attention of locals and environmentalists for decades. The story was highlighted once again in a new documentary released on June 19, 2026.

For a long time, the origin of the phones remained a mystery. Then, in 2019, a local farmer named René Morvan stated that in the 1980s, during his childhood, he had seen the remains of a container filled with phones inside a cave on the coast after a severe storm. Following this, environmentalists inspected the cave and found more than 20 intact Garfield phones and various parts of them.

A collection of broken and intact orange Garfield phones on the sand of the shore.

As it turned out, the cargo container carrying the phones was lost at sea decades ago. Over time, the phones inside were gradually washed out of the cave by the action of the waves and drifted ashore.

Garfield phones are still being featured in materials about the area in 2026. The creators of the new documentary explored the events surrounding the shores of Brittany, local collectors, and activists who have been gathering the phones over the years.

Thus, the consequences of cargo lost at sea in the 1980s have been visible on the French coast for nearly 45 years. The incident also demonstrates that plastic and electronic waste discarded into the sea can persist in nature for decades.

Parts of a telephone shaped like an orange Garfield cat found on the shore.
Garfield phonesBrittanyRené Morvan2026 documentary film
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New Energy Shock in Europe: Massive Yamal Gas Flow Diverted to Asia!New Energy Shock in Europe: Massive Yamal Gas Flow Diverted to Asia!2 September 20:44Sea Drone Attack on Sochi Promenade: Number of Casualties Reaches 8Sea Drone Attack on Sochi Promenade: Number of Casualties Reaches 810 September 13:01Giant Shark Off New York Coasts Amazes ScientistsGiant Shark Off New York Coasts Amazes Scientists1 August 01:34Rare School of Giant Sharks Spotted off Irish CoastRare School of Giant Sharks Spotted off Irish Coast28 July 00:037.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, tsunami warning issued7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, tsunami warning issued18 July 13:03Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were MistakenRonaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken10 August 10:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son