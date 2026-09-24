Brian Riemer comments on rumors about Erling Haaland's trial

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Brian Riemer comments on rumors about Erling Haaland's trial

Denmark national team head coach Brian Riemer clarified the famous 2017 incident involving Erling Haaland ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Norway. He laughed off rumors that he had rejected the striker during a trial at FC Copenhagen. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

At a press conference held at Ullevaal Stadion, Brian Riemer spoke about his role during young Erling's one-week trip to Denmark. It is reported that at that time, current Norway national team boss Stale Solbakken was the head coach of FC Copenhagen, while Brian Riemer managed the club's U19 team.

A historic trial and memories of the past

Stale Solbakken had previously confirmed in his own press conference that his former assistant Riemer bore no responsibility for not keeping the talented striker at the club. Brian Riemer called the story one of the interesting tales in the football world, recalling how he hosted Haaland and his father Alf-Inge Haaland years ago.

The Danish specialist did not hide his pleasure in watching Erling Haaland become a world-class goalscorer today. He firmly rejected claims that he deprived FC Copenhagen of millions in future revenue.

An important match lies ahead

According to Riemer, this is just a good festive story, and the player's fate was not in his hands at the time. "I can say with peace of mind that I am not the man who deprived FC Copenhagen of a 200 million transfer," the coach added with a laugh.

The Denmark coach also rejected the notion that his team would enter the League A opening match in Oslo as underdogs against the Haaland-led opposition. He emphasized that the Danish players possess high technical ability and firmly believe in returning from the trip with three points.

Erling HaalandBrian RiemerDenmarkNorwayNations League
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