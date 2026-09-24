Hubble Space Telescope completes its 200,000th orbit around Earth

·23·Technology
Hubble Space Telescope completes its 200,000th orbit around Earth

The legendary Hubble Space Telescope has reached a historic milestone for global science by completing its 200,000th orbit around Earth. Operating continuously for 36 years, this unique instrument remains one of the most productive scientific tools in human history, providing unparalleled service in exploring the universe. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the spacecraft has traveled over 8 billion kilometers and performed more than 1.7 million scientific observations during its mission. The telescope dedicated its jubilee 200,000th orbit to measuring the expansion rate of the universe, known as the Hubble constant.

Scientific research and new tasks

Currently, Hubble continues to observe the supernova "Athena," discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope in 2025. Light from this stellar explosion passes through the MACS J0417 galaxy cluster, which acts as a gravitational lens, creating multiple images of the same event.

Scientists expect the reappearance of "Athena" by March 2027. Precisely measuring the time delay between these appearances allows for mapping the mass distribution of the lensing cluster and refining fundamental parameters such as the expansion rate of the universe.

Collaboration with modern telescopes and high demand

Despite its age, Hubble retains its unique advantages. It operates in ultraviolet and optical ranges, perfectly complementing the infrared observations of the James Webb and the recently launched Nancy Grace Roman telescopes. Launched in 1990, the device works around the clock, covering everything from Solar System objects to the most distant galaxies.

Experts note that interest in the telescope from the astronomical community continues to grow year after year. Currently, the number of requests for observation time submitted by scientists is 7 times higher than available capacity, demonstrating its immense scientific value. Real-time monitoring of Hubble's current observations remains available via the official NASA website.

HubbleSpaceAstronomyNASAScience
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

NASA updates Mars planetary protection rules for the first time in 60 yearsNASA updates Mars planetary protection rules for the first time in 60 years1 September 16:59Astronomers confirm the youngest exoplanet in scientific historyAstronomers confirm the youngest exoplanet in scientific historyToday 01:24Curiosity Mars rover celebrates its 5000th solCuriosity Mars rover celebrates its 5000th sol18 September 21:25Giant crater appears on the Moon's surfaceGiant crater appears on the Moon's surface17 September 00:54NASA launches new 34-meter communication antenna in CaliforniaNASA launches new 34-meter communication antenna in California7 September 04:29NASA may partially shut down New Horizons due to lack of fundingNASA may partially shut down New Horizons due to lack of funding3 September 01:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test