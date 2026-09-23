Another statement that caught the attention of the world press has been made in the arena of international diplomacy and Middle Eastern politics. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa participated in an event organized by the influential Atlantic Council in New York, where he revealed details of his dialogue with former US President Donald Trump regarding the issue of the occupied Golan Heights.

Responding to Trump's position on recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the Syrian leader recalled making an unexpected and sarcastic proposal to him: «When he talked about the Golan Heights being under Israeli sovereignty, I said: why don't you give New Jersey to the Israelis? The Golan Heights do not belong to you, but New Jersey is yours. As far as I know, there are many Democrats there who don't vote for Trump. So it wouldn't be a bad idea to give it to the Israelis. At least that is territory that belongs to you, but the Golan Heights do not belong to President Trump».

Al-Sharaa's statement once again demonstrated that Damascus will not compromise on the issue of sovereignty over annexed territories and stands firm against any external pressure. Well, how will this sharp diplomatic irony from the Syrian leader resonate in Washington and Tel Aviv, how do international law norms regarding the Golan Heights work, and how will this statement affect peace negotiations in the region?

«The New Jersey proposal, Democrats, and Golan sovereignty»: 5 key points of the statement

Important aspects from Ahmad al-Sharaa's speech at the Atlantic Council:

Exposure of dialogue with Trump: The Syrian President revealed that he personally argued with Donald Trump over the Golan Heights;

Proposal to give away New Jersey: Al-Sharaa suggested that instead of another country's land, Trump should give America's own state to Israel;

Irony regarding US domestic politics: Emphasizing that New Jersey has many Democrats who do not vote for Trump, the Syrian leader grounded this proposal in political humor and irony;

«The Golan Heights do not belong to Trump»: The leader of Damascus stressed that the Golan lands belong exclusively to Syria and that the US President has no rights over them;

Open rostrum in New York: These sharp remarks were voiced in the auditorium of the Atlantic Council, one of the influential US think tanks.

Golan Heights and territorial sovereignty dispute: Comparison of positions

Attitudes and approaches of the parties on this geopolitical issue:

Criteria and parties Donald Trump and US position Ahmad al-Sharaa and Syria position View on territorial status Unilateral recognition of Israeli sovereignty An inalienable territory of Syria recognized by the UN Authority to distribute territories Support through foreign policy decisions «No one has the right to give away another country's land» Diplomatic argument Israel's security and the need for strategic control «If land is needed, the US should give its own state — New Jersey» Dependence on domestic politics Pre-election promises and lobbying interests Irony using the example of Democratic voters in New Jersey Final condition Maintaining the current annexation status Complete return of Israeli troops to the 1974 line

Geopolitics and international diplomacy expertise: Why did this statement cause a sensation?

Conclusions of international policy analysts and orientalists:

Breaching the boundaries of classical diplomacy: It is an unusual diplomatic move for the Syrian President to corner the former head of the White House with open humor and logical irony directly on US soil among a circle of influential experts;

Emphasis on international law norms: Through al-Sharaa's remark «New Jersey is yours, but the Golan is not yours», he recalled UN Security Council resolutions — no state can gift the legal territory of another independent state to a third party;

Damascus's independent voice: This speech demonstrated that the new leadership of Syria is capable of conducting equal and sharp debates rather than submissively communicating with Western politicians;

Signal to the US domestic audience: Turning the conflicts between Trump and the Democrats into a diplomatic argument serves to provide broader coverage of this topic in the US media and bring the Golan issue back onto the agenda.

This statement by Ahmad al-Sharaa shows that territorial conflicts in the Middle East will remain a subject of the hottest debates in the international arena for a long time to come.

In your opinion, how justified is Ahmad al-Sharaa's response to Donald Trump regarding New Jersey from the perspective of international law? Can the conflict over the Golan Heights be resolved peacefully in the coming years? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive behind-the-scenes article on grand geopolitics with everyone!