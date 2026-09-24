Round 8 matches start at the Chess Olympiad: analysis of all pairings

At the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand, the competition has entered its most intense and decisive phase: today, the monumental Round 8 matches that will determine the tournament leaders will take place. Especially, the attention of the entire global chess community is focused on the first board in the open section, where the main national team of Uzbekistan (with black pieces) will face one of Europe's most disciplined and solid teams, Germany (with white pieces).

Having shown true courage in the previous round by recording a hard-fought 2:2 draw against France, our second team — "Uzbekistan-2" — will clash this time with another world giant, the England national team. Meanwhile, our third men's team ("Uzbekistan-3") will play against the skilled Switzerland team.

In the women's section, extremely responsible and serious tests await our teams as well: after crushing Slovenia 3.5:0.5 in Round 7, our main girls' team (Uzbekistan-1) will play with the strong European representative the Netherlands, while the girls of Uzbekistan-2 will test their strength against the Cuba team, and the Uzbekistan-3 team against the representatives of Jamaica. In addition, central matchups such as India vs. Azerbaijan, USA vs. Serbia, and France vs. Iran will be watched at neighboring tables.

So, can our guys led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov break Germany's iron defense, can our youngsters stop England, and how will our girls overcome the Netherlands barrier?

"The German barrier, the England test, and the Netherlands duel": 5 key points of Round 8

The most important facts and details from the official Round 8 pairings in Samarkand:

Central battle on the first board: The main men's national team of Uzbekistan will play with black pieces against Germany, which holds an important position in the standings;

The English test for Uzbekistan-2: Our second squad, which continues to show sensations, will play with pieces against England, one of the strongest chess schools in the world;

Scoring opportunity for Uzbekistan-3: Our third men's national team will test its strength against Switzerland;

The uncompromising battle of women against the Netherlands: Our girls led by Afruza Khamdamova and Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova will test the strong Netherlands;

Clash of international giants: Continental derbies such as India vs. Azerbaijan and USA vs. Serbia will take place within the round.

Samarkand-2026: Official pairings and schedule of Round 8

Analysis of official opponents for all our national teams in the open and women's sections:

Category and boards Team White Team Black Main significance of the match Open: Board 1 Germany Uzbekistan The main match on the road to tournament leadership and the championship Open: Board 2 England Uzbekistan 2 Super clash of our youngsters with English grandmasters Open: Board 3 Uzbekistan 3 Switzerland Opportunity to maximize team points Open: Other central matches India, USA, China, France Azerbaijan, Serbia, Poland, Iran Central battles of the Olympiad medal race Women: Board 1 Netherlands Uzbekistan An important step towards the top-10 elite Women: Board 2 Cuba Uzbekistan 2 Battle against experienced representatives of Latin America Women: Board 3 Jamaica Uzbekistan 3 A favorable opportunity for our promising young girls Women: Other central matches Kazakhstan, Georgia, Bulgaria India, China, Mongolia Clash of global favorites in women's chess

Chess expertise and tactical analysis: Why will Round 8 decide the fate of the medals?

Conclusions of international grandmasters and experts:

Germany's pragmatic style: German chess players are distinguished by deep opening preparation and error-free endgame play; playing against them with black pieces requires high composure from Abdusattorov, Sindarov, and Yakubboev;

The sensational spirit of "Uzbekistan-2": Stopping France with a 2:2 score has formed our second team at a high psychological level; the match against England will once again prove their place in the world elite;

The attacking potential of our women's team: The 3.5-point victory over Slovenia will also give our girls great confidence in the match against the Netherlands;

Passing the tournament equator: Rounds 8 and 9 are considered the most difficult filters of the Olympiad; every half-point (draw) earned at this stage can ultimately determine the owner of the gold medals.

The Samarkand matches provide unforgettable, fierce, and historical battles not only for chess fans of our country but for the entire world.

In your opinion, by what score will the main men's team of Uzbekistan win against Germany? Do you believe our girls will successfully overcome the Netherlands barrier and enter the medal zone? Leave your personal predictions and wishes in the comments and share this important analytical article dedicated to our national teams with all chess enthusiasts!