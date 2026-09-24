The sports delegation of Uzbekistan had another successful day at the XX Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. In particular, the final competitions in rowing turned into a true triumph for our national team: our representatives won two silver and one bronze medal at once, once again demonstrating the strength of our national school in the waters of Japan.

In the men's single sculls (M1x) event, our country's experienced representative Shahboz Kholmurzaev finished second in a fierce race, adding a valuable silver medal to our delegation's tally. Our athletes also fought uncompromisingly in the pair events: in the M2- category, the tandem of Mehrojbek Mamatqulov and Pavel Sorin secured a silver medal in the final, while another skilled pair of ours competing in the same event — Alisher Turdiyev and Maksim Golubev — rounded out the top three, earning a bronze medal. Following these victories, the total number of medals won by the sports delegation of Uzbekistan at the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" Asian Games reached 13 — 1 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze.

So, how will this triumph of our rowers strengthen our position in the overall medal table, are the heroes who climbed to the podium capable of capturing gold medals in the upcoming Olympic cycles, and what other victories does the intensity of the Nagoya waters promise?

"3 medals, Kholmurzaev's triumph, and a total of 13 awards": 5 key points of the rowing success

The most important facts and results from the finals in Japan:

3 medals in one day: The Uzbekistan rowing team won 2 silver and 1 bronze medals in the final events;

Silver finish from Shahboz Kholmurzaev: Competing in the M1x single sculls event, our athlete finished 2nd and rose to the second step of the podium;

Success from Mamatqulov and Sorin: In the M2- pair event, the tandem of Mehrojbek Mamatqulov and Pavel Sorin secured the silver medal;

Bronze achievement from Turdiyev and Golubev: Our second pair in the same category — Alisher Turdiyev and Maksim Golubev — also made it among the medalists;

13 medals for the delegation: Following these results, Uzbekistan's medal count reached 1 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Analysis of the performance of the Uzbekistan rowing team

Comparison of final programs, participating athletes, and recorded results:

Event and category Our participating athletes Medal won Level of competition and significance M1x (Men's Single Sculls) Shahboz Kholmurzaev Silver medal (2nd place) Absolute finish among the continent's fastest rowers M2- (Men's Pair) Mehrojbek Mamatqulov and Pavel Sorin Silver medal (2nd place) The effect of extremely intense synchronized movement and high speed M2- (Men's Pair) Alisher Turdiyev and Maksim Golubev Bronze medal (3rd place) The result of occupying two podium spots in a single event Uzbekistan overall tally Across all sports 13 medals (1-6-6) Steady growth in the Asian Games overall team standings

Sports expertise and analysis: Why are these results in Nagoya a major leap for the Uzbek rowing school?

Conclusions of international sports experts and analysts:

Double medal effect in a single event: The simultaneous podium finish of our two crews (Mamatqulov/Sorin and Turdiyev/Golubev) in the M2- event clearly demonstrates how strong the reserve base and competition are in this sport in Uzbekistan;

Kholmurzaev's personal skill: The M1x event is an individual competition that requires incredible physical endurance and tactical composure from the rower; Shahboz Kholmurzaev's silver medal once again cements his place in the continental elite;

A new stage in water sports: Winning three medals among countries traditionally strong in this sport, such as Japan, China, and South Korea, is practical proof that the preparation plan for Paris and subsequent Summer Olympic Games has been properly formulated;

Boosting delegation morale: The increase in the number of silver and bronze medals (6 each) expands our national team's medal-winning scope, providing a strong psychological impetus to kick off a series of gold medals in the upcoming days of competition.

Uzbek athletes shining in the waters of Japan not only raised the country's flag high but also further elevated our prestige on a continental scale.

In your opinion, can our rowers' 3 medals in a single day at the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" competition kick off a new era for Uzbek sports in water disciplines? In which events do you expect gold medals for our athletes in the upcoming stages? Leave your personal thoughts and congratulations in the comments and share this victorious article, which is our national pride, with all sports enthusiasts!