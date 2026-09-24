Training ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan: 19 naval servicemen washed out to sea (video)

A tragic incident occurred during naval exercises in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan. Performing training and combat missions on the Caspian coast, 19 servicemen were washed out to sea. To date, 9 of them have been confirmed dead, and 3 people have been rescued. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for the fate of the rest.

The incident occurred on September 24 while performing a training and combat mission as part of the Armed Forces Naval exercises in the Mangistau region on the Caspian coast of Kazakhstan.

Weather conditions deteriorated sharply and unexpectedly

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the incident was caused by a sharp deterioration in meteorological conditions and strengthening wind.

The situation worsened while the servicemen were carrying out their training mission, and 19 military personnel were washed out to sea.

Naval units, Ministry of Emergency Situations forces, aviation, and other relevant services have been involved in the search and rescue operation.

Nine servicemen killed

The Ministry of Defense reported that to date, 9 servicemen have been confirmed dead.

Another 3 people were rescued. One of the rescued has been hospitalized.

Search operations for the remaining servicemen are ongoing. The ministry stated that additional information will be provided as details regarding the results of the search and rescue operation and the condition of the military are confirmed.

At present, all details of the incident are not known. Therefore, people are asked not to spread information unconfirmed by official agencies.

Exercises were held as part of «Khazar Korgan-2026»

The tragedy occurred during naval exercises of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the «Khazar Korgan-2026» exercises began on September 22. They were attended by the Naval Forces of Kazakhstan and other relevant units.

It was reported that over 500 servicemen, crews of warships, coastal units, as well as coastal guard forces of the Border Service of the National Security Committee and Air Defense Forces in the Mangistau region participated in the exercises.

Thus, the tragedy on September 24 occurred during large-scale military exercises.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated by the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan over the tragedy.

An operational-investigative group has been formed to determine all the circumstances of the incident. Employees of internal affairs bodies, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the prosecutor's office are working at the scene. It was also reported that forensic expert examinations have been scheduled.

At the same time, it was reported that Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov instructed to form a government commission to study the causes of the incident.

Consequently, both a criminal investigation and a government-level investigation are being conducted simultaneously into the incident.

Ministry of Defense promised assistance to the families of the deceased

The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen.

The ministry stated that necessary assistance and support will be provided to the families of the deceased.

Currently, the main focus is on continuing search and rescue operations, identifying the victims, and impartially studying all the causes of the incident.

Search operations continue

For now, official reports indicate a sharp deterioration in weather conditions and strengthening wind as the preliminary cause of the incident.

However, the full causes of the tragedy, safety measures during the exercises, and a legal assessment of all circumstances that led to the incident will be known after the investigation results.

Therefore, at the current stage, the most important figures remain unchanged: 19 servicemen were washed out to sea, 9 died, 3 were rescued, and search operations for the rest are ongoing.

The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan stated that it will provide additional information on the results of the search operation and the investigation process through official channels.