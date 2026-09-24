Our rowers finish the competition on the podium at the Asian Games

·32·Sport
Our rowers finish the competition on the podium at the Asian Games

At the 20th Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the Uzbekistan national rowing team successfully concluded their participation with unprecedented courage and another series of medals. According to the Press Service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, during the final decisive stage of the race finals, our compatriots enriched our delegation's treasury by winning 2 silver and 1 bronze medals at once. In the women's W2- pair events, the tandem of Aydana Smetullayeva and Anna Aksyonova demonstrated high skill, crossing the finish line second and securing the silver medal.

In the men's team events, our crews also firmly established themselves on the podium: in the quadruple sculls M4x event, the quartet consisting of Davrjon Davronov, Shahboz Kholmurzayev, Mehrojbek Mamatqulov, and Pavel Sorin completed the top three, winning the bronze medal. Another men's four — the M4- crew featuring Dilshod Khudoyberdiyev, Fazliddin Karimov, Alisher Turdiyev, and Maksim Golubev — took 2nd place in a fierce struggle with the continent's strongest rivals, adding another silver medal to Uzbekistan's tally. These victories once again proved that the national school of rowing in Uzbekistan is an absolute leader on the continent not only in singles, but also in pair and quadruple crew events.

So, what is the phenomenon of our athletes rising to the podium in multiple events at a single competition, what opportunities will such crew stability open up in the upcoming Olympic cycle, and how has it strengthened our delegation's position in the overall team standings of water sports?

"2 silvers, 1 bronze, and the intensity of the quartets": 5 key points of the competition's conclusion

The most important indicators from the final results provided by the National Olympic Committee:

  • Sealing participation with 3 medals: Our rowers concluded their Asian Games competitions in one day with 2 silver and 1 bronze medals;

  • Silver finish from Smetullayeva and Aksyonova: In the W2- women's pair, our compatriots only let the winner pass ahead, becoming the continental runners-up;

  • Bronze triumph of the M4x quartet: The foursome of Davronov, Kholmurzayev, Mamatqulov, and Sorin claimed the 3rd step of the podium in non-stop competition;

  • Silver finish of the M4- crew: The tandem of Khudoyberdiyev, Karimov, Turdiyev, and Golubev secured 2nd place in an uncompromising final;

  • Demonstration of universal skill: Our athletes, who climbed the podium in singles and pairs on previous days, showed high physical endurance by collecting medals as part of the foursomes as well.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Analysis of rowing programs and won medals

Comparison of the last three programs, the squads that participated, and the recorded results:

Event and program

Participating crew members

Won medal

Nature of the race and competition intensity

W2- (Women's Pair)

Aydana Smetullayeva and Anna Aksyonova

Silver medal (2nd place)

Strong finish among Asia's fastest women's pairs

M4- (Men's Four)

D. Khudoyberdiyev, F. Karimov, A. Turdiyev, M. Golubev

Silver medal (2nd place)

Silver race held with perfect synchrony and high speed

M4x (Men's Quadruple Sculls)

D. Davronov, Sh. Kholmurzayev, M. Mamatqulov, P. Sorin

Bronze medal (3rd place)

Foursome flight: valuable bronze won in a sharp struggle

Final overall indicator

Across all 3 final programs

3 medals (2 silver, 1 bronze)

A successful milestone for the Uzbek rowing school in the competition

Sports expertise and analysis: Why are the results of fours and pairs considered a strategic success?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and the national coaching staff:

  • Unity of quartets — a sign of school maturity: While in single boats an athlete relies solely on their own strength, in four-person boats like M4- and M4x, four athletes are required to move with one breath, one second, and one speed; the fact that both of our foursomes reached the podium simultaneously proves that team synchrony has reached its highest point;

  • Double heroism of the leaders: Athletes such as Shahboz Kholmurzayev (who won silver in singles), Mamatqulov and Sorin (who won silver in pairs), and Turdiyev and Golubev (who won bronze in pairs) demonstrated their incredible physical recovery ability by entering the race again in the ranks of large foursomes within a short time and becoming medalists;

  • Important achievement in women's rowing: The silver medal of Aydana Smetullayeva and Anna Aksyonova clearly showed that Uzbekistan has also raised a new generation in women's programs capable of competing equally with the Asian elite;

  • Foundation of the team standings at the 20th Asian Games: The conclusion of this competition by our rowers with a package of several golds, silvers, and bronzes became one of the main factors in firmly maintaining the medal quality and position of our delegation in the top-10 of the overall table.

Our rowers, who put up a courageous fight in the water bodies of Japan, raised our national flag high three more times at the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" events.

In your opinion, how much does the podium appearance of our rowers in multiple programs in a single day and the collection of 3 medals guarantee the prospects of Uzbek water sports at the upcoming Olympic Games? How personally do you assess the silver-bronze finishes of our quartets and girls? Leave your feedback and wishes for the champions in the comments and share this article, which brings national pride, with all sports enthusiasts!

Aichi-Nagoya-2026National Olympic Committee of UzbekistanRowersAydana Smetullayeva
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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