Sharifa Davronova wins gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

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Sharifa Davronova wins gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

Another sensational record and historical victory for Uzbek sports were recorded in the athletics sector of the 20th Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. Representing our country in the triple jump final, our skilled athlete Sharifa Davronova showed a fantastic result and won the gold medal of the competition. Our compatriot left all her opponents behind by conquering a distance of 14.35 meters in her decisive attempt, proving that she is the undisputed athlete of the continent.

Notably, this 14.35-meter result became an absolute personal record in Sharifa's entire sports career: she managed to improve her previous best result by a whopping 26 centimeters! Through this triumph, Davronova became the gold medalist of the Asian Games for the second consecutive time in her career and officially secured the status of a two-time continental champion. This victory further enriched the overall medal treasury of the Uzbek delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 competitions with another top-tier main prize.

So, what is the significance of Davronova's record-breaking 26 cm jump in world athletics, how does the 14.35-meter result open doors to the podium of the upcoming Olympic Games, and why is Sharifa becoming the main pride of Uzbek athletics?

"14.35 meters, a +26 cm record, and a double championship": 5 key points of Sharifa Davronova's triumph

The most important facts and figures from the sensational milestone in the athletics sector:

  • Two-time Asian Games champion: Sharifa Davronova climbed to the highest podium of the Asian Games for the second time in her career;

  • Absolute gold with 14.35 meters: Our compatriot significantly outperformed all her continental rivals in the triple jump;

  • Highest career personal record: The 14.35-meter mark went down in history as the best personal result of our athlete's entire career;

  • A massive 26-centimeter leap: Davronova suddenly improved her previous best result by nearly 26 cm;

  • Another top prize for the delegation: This gold medal further strengthened the quality indicators of the Uzbekistan national team at the 20th Asian Games.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Triple jump final and analysis of records

Our athlete's performance metrics, development dynamics, and competitive comparison:

Indicators and criteria

Sharifa Davronova (Uzbekistan)

Other continental competitors

Sport and discipline

Athletics: Triple jump

Triple jump finalists

Recorded result

14.35 meters (Career best result)

Marks lower than 14.35 meters

Record updates

Previous personal mark improved by 26 cm

Prize won

GOLD MEDAL (1st place)

Silver and bronze medals

Sports status and title

Two-time Asian Games champion

Competition medalists

Weight in the global arena

World elite and Olympic medal contender

Regional-level results

Athletics expertise and analysis: Why are 14.35 meters and a 26 cm growth considered a sensation?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and athletics experts:

  • The 26 cm jump phenomenon: In the triple jump event, improving a result by even 2–3 centimeters requires months of grueling training; raising the personal record by a sudden 26 centimeters in a single competition indicates that a huge qualitative leap has occurred in Davronova's physical strength, acceleration, and jumping technique;

  • 14.35 meters — An Olympic podium indicator: In modern women's triple jump competitions, any result exceeding 14.30 meters guarantees entry into the finals and a shot at medals at world championships and the Summer Olympic Games; with this result, Sharifa has boldly stepped into the global elite;

  • Psychological stability and championship experience: Despite her youth, defending the gold medal at the Asian Games for the second time demonstrated the athlete's ability to remain cool-headed even under immense pressure;

  • A new breath for Uzbek athletics: Davronova's success further strengthens the leading position of our national athletics school on the continent and serves as a powerful source of motivation for young athletes.

Raising our national flag high at the Japanese stadium, Sharifa Davronova continued a truly golden page in the history of Uzbek sports.

In your opinion, can Sharifa Davronova, who broke her own record by 26 cm and showed a result of 14.35 meters, also win a gold medal at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games? Personally, how would you evaluate our champion becoming a two-time continental winner? Leave your personal thoughts and congratulations to Sharifa in the comments and share this joyful article with all sports enthusiasts!

Sharifa DavronovaAichi-Nagoya-2026Triple jumpAsian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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