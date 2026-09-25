What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?

When experiencing a headache, many people first pay attention to where the pain is felt: in the forehead, the back of the head, the temples, or only on one side of the head? Indeed, the location of the pain can provide a doctor with information to determine its potential cause. However, there is one important aspect: it is impossible to precisely state which vitamin or mineral the body is lacking simply based on which part of the head hurts.

Headaches can occur due to various reasons. They may be related to stress, lack of sleep, dehydration, poor nutrition, eye strain, colds, tension in the neck muscles, or migraines. Therefore, along with the location of the pain, its character, duration, and other symptoms are also important.

What can cause pain in the forehead?

Pain in the forehead area occurs in several situations.

If the pain feels like pressure around the forehead, above the eyebrows, or around the eyes, and is accompanied by nasal congestion, facial pressure, or cold symptoms, a sinus-related issue is considered. But caution is needed here too: in many cases thought to be sinus pain, migraines are actually diagnosed.

Pressure-like pain in the forehead can also be observed in stress- or tension-related headaches. Such pain often feels like a band squeezing the head and may be accompanied by tension in the neck and shoulder muscles.

When there is severe pain on one side of the head

Severe, throbbing pain occurring on only one side of the head can be one of the characteristic signs of a migraine.

During a migraine, the pain may also be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. In some people, changes in vision, flashes of light, numbness, or other temporary symptoms — known as an "aura" — appear before the pain.

For this reason, concluding that "if one side of the head hurts, it means a certain vitamin is lacking" is incorrect.

What can pain in the back of the head mean?

Pain in the back of the head is often accompanied by tension in the neck and shoulder area. Sitting hunched over a computer or phone for a long time, stress, and sleep problems can especially worsen headaches.

In tension-type headaches, pain may be felt in the forehead, on both sides of the head, or in the back of the head, accompanied by a feeling of pressure or tightness around the head.

Therefore, when the back of the head hurts, it is important to pay attention not only to the head itself, but also to the condition of the neck and shoulders.

What about pain in the temporal area?

Pain in the temples does not point to a single specific illness either. It can be observed in tension-type headaches, migraines, and other types of headaches.

Therefore, what matters is not just the location of the pain in the temples, but how it presents: whether it is squeezing or throbbing, unilateral or bilateral, how long it lasts, whether it intensifies with movement, and whether there is nausea or sensitivity to light — this information is of great importance to a doctor.

Headaches around the eyes also require attention

Pain around the eyes, forehead, or facial area may be related to the sinuses. However, migraines can also cause a feeling of pain or pressure in these areas.

Especially if pain around the eyes is accompanied by vision changes, redness of the eyes, or other unusual symptoms, it should not be dismissed as a simple headache.

Is a headache a sign of a vitamin deficiency?

This question cannot be answered based on a single pain point alone.

There is a lot of information on the internet linking pain in the forehead, back of the head, or temples to deficiencies in specific vitamins and minerals. However, the location of a headache does not reliably indicate which specific substance the body is lacking.

Therefore, when a headache occurs, rather than taking vitamins or supplements on your own, it is important to determine the recurring cause of the pain.

What else is important besides the location of the pain?

When evaluating a headache, a doctor pays attention to several aspects:

where and how the pain started;

whether it is squeezing, throbbing, or pulsating;

how long it lasts;

how frequently it recurs;

whether it intensifies with movement, light, or sound;

whether there is nausea or vomiting;

whether changes in vision, speech, sensation, or movement are observed;

its connection to sleep, stress, diet, and fluid intake.

Keeping a headache diary can also help determine which situations trigger the pain.

When should a headache be taken seriously?

Not every headache is a sign of a dangerous illness. In most cases, headaches are not linked to serious problems. However, certain symptoms may require immediate medical attention.

Especially if a headache:

starts suddenly and is extremely severe;

appears after a head injury;

is accompanied by speech impairment;

causes weakness or numbness in an arm or leg;

involves a sharp change in vision;

is accompanied by altered consciousness, seizures, or severe dizziness;

occurs alongside a high fever and a stiff neck;

it is essential to seek urgent medical care.

Most importantly — not the address of the pain, but its overall picture

While the location of a headache can sometimes help guess the cause, it is not an independent diagnosis. Both forehead pain and occipital pain can have various causes.

Therefore, if headaches recur frequently, worsen, take on a different character than before, or interfere with daily life, the right approach is to consult a doctor instead of searching for the cause solely through internet symptoms.

A headache is not a precise notification from the body stating "which vitamin is lacking." To understand it correctly, one must look at the entire complex of symptoms along with the location of the pain.