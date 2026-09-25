At a wedding, a ram had socks put on its hooves: but another aspect surprised many

·94·Society
At a wedding, a ram had socks put on its hooves: but another aspect surprised many

An unusual prank by groomsmen at one of Uzbek weddings has sparked discussions on social media. The video shows a group of groomsmen leading a large black ram into a room where a feast table has been set.

However, what caught the guests' attention the most was something else — socks had been put on the ram's hooves.

The video captures the groomsmen bringing the ram into the room. Interestingly, socks were put on the animal's hooves so it wouldn't dirty the carpet.

Yet, at the same time, some of the guests and the groomsmen themselves can be seen walking on the carpet in shoes and sneakers.

It was precisely this detail that triggered mixed reactions on social media. Users shared humorous opinions regarding the situation in the video. While some focused on the clever idea of putting socks on the ram's hooves, others discussed the fact that people were walking on the carpet in street footwear.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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