70-million-year-old shark world discovered beneath Egyptian desert

·1·World
70-million-year-old shark world discovered beneath Egyptian desert

In Egypt's current arid and scorching Western Desert, scientists have discovered fossilized shark teeth that lived more than 70 million years ago. The find was identified on the Abu Tartur Plateau.

Researchers studied a total of 14 fossilized shark teeth and determined that they belong to at least five extinct shark species. Together with previous findings, the number of ancient shark species identified in this area has reached at least seven.

Most interestingly, millions of years ago, this place was not a desert, but a warm and vibrant tropical sea. The sea was home to a variety of sharks, and the water was rich in nutrients.

Some of the discovered species are recorded in Egypt for the first time. Among them is a shark that may have been found in Africa for the first time.

Scientists note that this discovery helps to better understand the past of the Egyptian desert. The area, which is dominated by sand and dry land today, was a sea where sharks swam millions of years ago.

EgyptPaleontologySharksFossilsGeology
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Kamola Shuhratova
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