Reports spread about a Pakistani pilgrim dying while in prostration at the Rawdah

Reports have spread on social media that a Pakistani citizen died while worshiping in the Rawdah section of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in the city of Medina.

Some circulating reports claim that the pilgrim died in a state of prostration. However, no reliable official information has yet been published regarding the exact date of the incident, the identity of the deceased, or the cause of death.

The Rawdah is located within the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi complex in Medina and is considered one of the most sacred and virtuous places for Muslims. Saudi Arabia's official source for Haramain affairs notes that worshiping in the Rawdah holds great virtue.