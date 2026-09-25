Cards depicting our ancestors spread: photo is being discussed on social media

A photo has spread on social media showing playing cards featuring portraits of our ancestors among souvenirs related to Uzbekistan's historical heritage. The historical figures and views of ancient cities depicted on the cards caught the attention of users.

The photo shows cards featuring historical figures in traditional attire, as well as architectural monuments typical of Samarkand and other ancient cities.

It appears they are put on sale alongside various national decorations, ceramic products, and other souvenirs.

However, the photo itself does not clearly indicate which specific historical figures are depicted on the cards.

The use of historical figure imagery on ordinary playing cards sparked mixed opinions among users. While some view such products as souvenirs promoting national history and culture, others are discussing the matter of using the image of historical figures. Great figures such as Amir Timur, Mirzo Ulugbek, Alisher Navoi, Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, Abu Ali ibn Sino (Avicenna), and Abu Rayhan Beruni hold an important place in the history of Uzbekistan.