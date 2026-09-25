Vincenzo Montella explains why he remained with the Turkish national team

The head coach of the Turkish national team, Vincenzo Montella, admitted that he could have been dismissed following the disappointing performance at the 2026 World Cup in North America. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian specialist expressed his gratitude that the Turkish Football Federation leaders did not make a hasty decision and instead took a broader view of his three-year tenure. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The early exit from the World Cup, which began with high expectations, had sparked heated discussions in the country's press and among fans. Nevertheless, the federation leadership preferred to evaluate the overall achievements of the entire period rather than relying solely on the results of two unsuccessful matches. Under Montella, the Turks reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and secured a historic promotion to League A of the Nations League.

Decisive factors and final conclusions

Analyzing why the expected results were not achieved in the North American tournament, Montella emphasized that the team's performance was competitive, but the inability to capitalize on chances at critical moments proved costly. Squandering opportunities in the opening group matches increased psychological pressure on the team, which ultimately led to failure in the tournament.

The experienced coach, without seeking any excuses, expressed his gratitude to the Turkish Football Federation for believing in a long-term project. According to him, the federation did not pass judgment based on the results of just two matches, but looked toward the future.

A step toward the future and infrastructure development

Montella highlighted the large-scale sports investments in the country. He recognized Turkey as a nation with a modern football culture capable of competing with advanced European countries. In particular, he expressed confidence that the rapid growth of infrastructure and investments in clubs would ensure greater victories in the future.

For the team, which is currently preparing for its debut in League A of the Nations League, this experience is expected to be an important lesson ahead of future qualifying stages. The trust placed in the coach by the leadership allows for maintaining stability in the national team and continuing the long-term strategy.