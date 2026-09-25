Sayyora Qosimova recovered from illness: the singer refused to take the charity funds raised for her... (video)

·4·Culture
Sayyora Qosimova recovered from illness: the singer refused to take the charity funds raised for her... (video)

Videos circulating on social media show that singer Sayyora Qosimova, who won the affection of fans with her beautiful voice, has improved in health. The news that the singer has recovered from her illness and is feeling well has delighted her fans.

The charity funds provided and raised for the singer's treatment were also at the center of discussions. With tears in her eyes, Sayyora Qosimova stated that she would not take this money for herself.

"I will not take it, there are people even more needy than me. I will go and distribute it to them myself," the singer emphasized.

Sayyora Qosimova's decision has sparked various opinions on social media. Her fans are supporting the singer and expressing their best wishes on the occasion of her health recovery.

The singer's desire to direct the charity funds to people in greater need than herself has also attracted the attention of observers.

Sayyora QosimovaCharityHealth recovery
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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