First snow in Russia as early as September: nature prepared an unexpected surprise in some regions

Snow and sleet were observed in some regions of Russia as early as September 24. Although the first month of autumn has not yet ended, the breath of winter began to be felt in the northern and colder regions of the country.

According to the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, precipitation in the form of rain, sleet, and snow was recorded in the Taimyr region on September 23–24. In some areas, nighttime temperatures dropped below zero.

However, this does not mean that winter has fully arrived across Russia.

Forecasters stated that the first snow is primarily observed in the northern and northeastern regions of the country, while autumn weather continues in other places.

While cold weather and precipitation were expected in certain parts of Russia in the forecasts for September 24, daytime air temperatures in the south of the country were forecast to rise to +20…+25 degrees, and in some places up to +26…+28 degrees. Thus, although the appearance of snow as early as September in some parts of Russia attracted attention on social media, autumn weather persists in most of the country.