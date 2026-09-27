Unexpected attack: an octopus clings to a fisherman's face

A man who went fishing near the city of Progreso, Mexico, unexpectedly found himself in a strange and rather uncomfortable situation. An octopus suddenly attacked the fisherman, clinging to his face and tightly gripping his head with its tentacles.

The fisherman tried to pull the creature away from his face, tugging at it with his hands. However, the octopus did not let go easily. Every movement he made made the situation look even more comical and nerve-wracking.

What is most interesting is that instead of helping him, the fisherman's companion filmed the incident on his phone and continued to laugh. As the fisherman struggled harder and harder to get rid of the octopus, his friend's laughter only grew louder.

After a struggle lasting several seconds, the fisherman finally managed to tear the octopus from his face. He then threw it onto the deck of the boat. His face reflected a mix of amusement at the situation and nervous tension.

The bizarre incident occurred during a fishing trip near Progreso, Mexico. According to Need To Know, a video capturing these moments went viral on social media earlier this week.

There were no reports of the fisherman sustaining any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

However, some users who watched the video criticized the actions of the fisherman's companion. One of them noted that in such a situation, a partner should help first and foremost. In their opinion, if the fisherman had lost consciousness and fallen into the sea, his companion might not have had time to rescue him in a timely manner.

Thus, an ordinary fishing trip turned into a memorable event due to the unexpected "attack" of an octopus.