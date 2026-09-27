Oppo Find X10 Pro Max smartphone camera tested

A new flagship aiming to revolutionize the global mobile market — the first smartphone with three 200 MP cameras — has been put to the test. According to ixbt.com, the renowned ITHome resource published the first real photos of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, and the device has captured public attention. This gadget is currently considered one of the main contenders for the title of the world's best camera phone. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Camera technical capabilities and modules

The smartphone's main camera is equipped with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor and an F/1.5 aperture lens, featuring a CIPA 6.5-level stabilization system. The device also utilizes the new DeepPix technology, which provides a dynamic range of up to 17 EV. The periscope telephoto lens features a 1/1.56-inch sensor, F/2.1 aperture, and a 70 mm equivalent focal length, supported by CIPA 7.5-level stabilization.

A wide-angle camera was chosen as the third 200 MP module, with a size of 1/1.56 inches. This camera with an F/2.2 aperture offers a wide viewing angle of up to 124 degrees. Complementing the main trio, the second-generation Danxia color sensor serves to render photo and video images more naturally, with its light sensitivity increased by 43 percent.

Zoom capabilities and Hasselblad accessory

The main advantage of the three 200 MP sensors is clearly demonstrated during zooming. Thanks to the special Hasselblad Ultra Clear mode, the smartphone retains fine details exceptionally well, especially when using the telephoto lens. In standard mode, the Find X10 Pro Max offers up to 120x zoom, and according to test results, high clarity is maintained at 6x and 10x magnification.

In addition, Oppo engineers have prepared a special Hasselblad teleconverter for this model. This accessory, which connects via a special case and adapter, works exclusively with the 200 MP telephoto lens. With its help, the smartphone provides 10x optical zoom and 20x lossless zoom, while the maximum digital zoom reaches up to 200x.