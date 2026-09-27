Eight cows that fell off a cliff rescued from the sea

In Anglesey, eight cows that fell from cliffs and got stranded on a rocky area by the water were brought to safety through the efforts of rescuers and a local fisherman. The animals were pulled ashore one by one, tied to a boat.

The cattle belonged to farmer Hugh Richards. The rescue operation began at 11:30 on Tuesday, September 22. Fisherman Rhys Wonnacott spotted the cows under the cliffs the previous evening and reported the incident to the coast guard.

However, due to the darkness of the night, it was impossible to rescue the cows in the area near Ellen's Well, Angle. Therefore, the rescuers gathered again the next day and developed an operation plan.

According to Need To Know, the rescue efforts involved the RNLI, the Milford Haven Port Authority patrol, and Rhys Wonnacott's fishing boat.

An Angle Lifeboat RNLI spokesperson stated that at 11:30 on September 22, the crew, together with the Milford Haven Port Authority patrol, headed to the scene to provide safety support to local farmers and a fishing boat attempting to rescue eight cows from the cliffs.

The rescue boat soon arrived at the scene. Afterward, its special small inflatable boat was launched into the water. Local farmers and necessary equipment were delivered to the cliff where the cows were stranded.

As the water level was rising, the animals were gradually guided towards the water's edge and secured with special ropes. Then the cows were led into the water one by one and taken towards Angle Point.

There, the animals were brought onto the beach. The rescue operation concluded at 14:45, and all eight cows were safely brought ashore.

Farmer Hugh Richards said that the rescue process was quite complicated due to the rocky and cliffy nature of the area. Rescuers equipped the cows with specially fitted harnesses to prevent their heads from getting submerged and carefully guided the animals to land.

He noted that the work to return the cows to the shore took about an hour and a half.

Fisherman Rhys Wonnacott, who participated in the rescue, said the process was very tense. According to him, it was necessary to handle the cows very carefully because there was a risk of harming them while taking them out of the water.

The farmer expressed his gratitude to all the specialists who participated in the rescue. He extended special thanks to Rhys Wonnacott, the lifeboat crew, and the port patrol personnel.

All the cows were safely brought ashore. It was reported that the animals had a few scratches and bruises from the fall, but their overall condition was good.

The farmer emphasized that the rescue operation was successfully completed and all the livestock survived.