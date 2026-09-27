21-year-old athlete who underwent nearly 30 surgeries passes away

·99·World
21-year-old athlete who underwent nearly 30 surgeries passes away

21-year-old taekwondo athlete Mehdi Nosrati Bildashi, who was injured during anti-government protests in Iran, has passed away. According to reports, due to his injuries, he underwent nearly 30 surgical operations over the course of the following eight months.

Mehdi was reportedly wounded by security forces who opened fire during a protest on January 8 in the city of Pakdasht, southeast of Tehran. His pancreas and intestines were severely damaged, and he was initially treated at a hospital in Pakdasht.

Later, the athlete was transferred to a hospital in Tehran. There, he underwent approximately 30 surgeries over eight months. Having difficulties eating due to his injuries, Mehdi lost more than 30 kilograms.

According to Need To Know, Mehdi passed away on September 12 due to complications related to his injuries and a lung infection. This information is based on reports from media outlets close to the Iranian opposition. It is noted that his prolonged treatment also brought severe financial hardships to his family.

The protests in which Mehdi was injured began in late December 2025 amid discontent over Iran's economic crisis. Subsequently, the demonstrations expanded nationwide, turning into anti-government rallies. Human rights organizations have documented the use of firearms against protesters.

The death toll during the protests remains disputed. Due to severe restrictions on communications and internet access, it has been difficult to independently and fully investigate the scale of the events. Human rights organizations have reported thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of arrests, while some sources have cited even higher figures. Human Rights Watch also noted in September 2026 that a number of death sentences had been carried out in cases related to the protests.

Mehdi Nosrati Bildashi became one of the athletes reported to have been killed or severely injured during the protests.

Among them is 17-year-old football player Rebin Moradi. The player, who featured for the Saipa youth team, was reportedly killed by gunfire in Tehran on January 8. His father later stated that forensic medical examiners told him his son had been shot from behind at close range.

Additionally, 47-year-old former football player Mojtaba Tarshiz was reported to have been killed along with his wife during protests in Qaem Shahr. During his career, he played for clubs such as Tractor Tabriz, Nassaji Mazandaran, Fajr Sepasi Shiraz, and Mes Kerman.

Iranian authorities have not provided public clarifications regarding the deaths of these athletes.

Mehdi Nosrati BildashiProtests in IranIran
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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