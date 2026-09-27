Professional photography feature introduced on Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphones

·26·Technology
Professional photography feature introduced on Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphones

The product manager of Xiaomi's camera division provided detailed information about the capabilities of the "Legendary Moment" feature introduced in the new Xiaomi 18 Pro series. According to ixbt.com, this new technology is based on an integrated image processing model trained on millions of photos, bringing mobile photography capabilities closer to the level of professional cameras. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new feature automatically optimizes frames for various scenarios while ensuring depth and bokeh effects are as close as possible to natural optical laws. Advanced algorithms based on large models play a crucial role in this.

Advanced optics and cloud technologies

One of the main advantages of the introduced technology is that raw image data can be uploaded to cloud services without loss of quality, where it can be automatically further enhanced. This allows even ordinary users to quickly obtain professional-level photos.

Devices in the Xiaomi 18 Pro series are also notable for being equipped with the first dual 200 MP image processing system in collaboration with Leica. Both smartphones have adopted a new 200 MP module with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a periscopic construction.

Capabilities and telephoto potential

The new module in the device has an equivalent focal length of 75 mm, providing 3.2x optical zoom. There is also the possibility of 12.8x zoom without loss of quality, which creates great convenience for users.

Technological innovations also include a dual-lens floating focusing system. This system enables macro photography from a distance of up to 12 cm using the telephoto lens.

The company states that this set of features raises the standards for creating professional-level photos on mobile devices to a completely new level. These updates are expected to be a true technological breakthrough, especially for portrait and macro photographers.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 ProLeicaSmartphoneTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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