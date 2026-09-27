2030 World Cup Final: The Rivalry Between Spain and Morocco

·30·Sport
2030 World Cup Final: The Rivalry Between Spain and Morocco

In the world of futsal and football, intense debates continue regarding the hosting of the 2030 World Cup. Although the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has awarded the right to host this prestigious tournament to a joint bid from three countries—Spain, Portugal, and Morocco—the question of which nation will host the most important match, the final, is causing serious controversy. Currently, a unique hidden rivalry is brewing between Madrid and Rabat. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is reported that the first three symbolic matches of the tournament are scheduled to be held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the competition. However, the location of the main final match has become a major point of contention between Spain and Morocco. Both sides are presenting various arguments, claiming they have the right to host this historic encounter.

Spain's claims and infrastructure potential

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Lusan, has repeatedly emphasized in his statements that the final match should be held in Spain. In his view, it is impossible to justify giving the decisive game to another country, as the nation possesses the highest organizational potential. Furthermore, the Spanish side is highlighting major stadiums currently being renovated, such as the Santiago Bernabéu and Camp Nou, as primary venues.

However, there are factors casting a serious shadow over the Spanish bid. Recent incidents of racism observed in Spanish stadiums are sparking intense discussion. This raises a serious ethical question: is it appropriate to host a World Cup final, which unites people of different races and colors, in a country where problems regarding the fight against racism have not been resolved?

Morocco's opportunities and the 'safe shore' concept

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior previously demanded that if the fight against racism does not improve, the World Cup should be taken away from Spain. Although the Spanish media strongly objected at the time, subsequent events have practically demonstrated the player's point. This situation has become one of the key factors working in Morocco's favor.

Morocco, for its part, is preparing to demonstrate its modern stadiums and excellent organizational skills by hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at a high level. The North African representatives are actively promoting the idea that the southern shore of the Mediterranean can be a safe and modern venue for the historic World Cup final. As a result, FIFA faces a very delicate and responsible choice.

World Cup 2030Spanish FootballMoroccoVinícius JúniorFIFA
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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