Who is the world's most handsome man and why was he imprisoned?

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Who is the world's most handsome man and why was he imprisoned?

Myanmar actor and model Paing Takhon was named the most handsome male face in the world by TC Candler in 2021. However, this recognition coincided with the time a court verdict was issued against him: he had been sentenced to three years in prison for participating in anti-military coup protests.

Paing Takhon was born in 1996 in the city of Kawthaung in western Myanmar, the fourth child in a family of six children. After graduating from school, he decided to go to Yangon, the country's largest city, to try his luck.

At the age of 18, he enrolled in John Lwin's modeling school. There, he learned the secrets of photography and runway walking. His long hair and muscular physique made his unique look stand out even more.

Soon, John Lwin's Star & Model International agency offered him a partnership. Following shoots for commercials, music videos, and magazines, his career began to develop rapidly.

Paing Takhon also gained recognition as an actor in 2017 through his leading role in the film "Midnight Traveler". At the same time, he began pursuing music and gathered a large audience on social media.

A guy in a black suit is fixing his buttons, standing against a black background.

His popularity crossed the borders of Myanmar, and he gained many fans in Thailand as well. Paing also served as an ambassador promoting the country's tourism.

While he ranked 10th in the TC Candler list in 2020, he rose to first place in 2021. Thus, Paing Takhon was recognized as the most handsome face in the world.

Two weeks in the monastery

In early 2021, photos of Paing with shaved head, alongside Buddhist monks, spread across the internet. He lived in a monastery for two weeks, engaging in fasting, prayer, and meditation.

This situation raised various questions among his fans. It later turned out that he was trying to take a break and spiritually recover through life in the monastery for a period.

Protests and arrest

A tattooed guy in a dark red outfit standing near banana leaves.

On February 1, 2021, the military seized power in Myanmar. Following this, large-scale protests began in the country.

Paing Takhon also openly condemned the military coup, expressed his stance on social media, and participated in the protests. He called for the protection of citizens' right to choose an elected government.

On April 8, 2021, the military arrested him from his mother's home in Yangon. Later, they charged him under Article 505(a) of the Penal Code of Myanmar and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Interestingly, while Paing was in prison, TC Candler declared him the most handsome face of 2021. During the rating presentation, the organization also placed the call "Free this man" next to his photo.

Paing Takhon spent nearly 11 months in prison. On March 2, 2022, he was released under a state pardon and returned home.

Thus, in a short period of time, completely different stages such as the runway, cinema, monastery, and prison merged in the life of the model and actor. Today, Paing Takhon continues his activity on social media and communicates with his fans.

Paing TakhonTC CandlerMyanmar military coupMyanmar Penal Code
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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