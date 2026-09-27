In Turkey, a calf is presented as a wedding gift to the groom

At a wedding ceremony in Turkey's Tekirdag province, instead of the traditional money or gold, the groom received an unexpected gift — a calf.

During the celebration, while guests were traditionally presenting money and gold to the bride and groom, the groom's childhood friend entered the hall with a calf.

As it turned out, the unusual gift was chosen intentionally, since both friends are engaged in livestock farming. He wanted to give the groom a memorable gift and even traveled to Canakkale to find a suitable calf.

Before being brought to the wedding, the calf also underwent special preparation. It was washed, groomed, and colorful ribbons were tied to its legs.

According to the friend, to make the calf look even more handsome, hairspray was applied to its fur and it was blow-dried.

Thus, this live gift, differing from conventional wedding presents, became one of the most memorable moments of the ceremony.