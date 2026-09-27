Oppo Find X10 flagship sales fall short of expectations

Against the backdrop of a general rise in smartphone prices, the newly introduced devices recorded lower results on their first day in the market. As reported by ixbt.com, the sales volume of Oppo's latest flagship series, the Oppo Find X10, is significantly lagging behind the figures of the previous generation. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the data, on the very first day of sales, the new smartphone series achieved only 40 percent of the results seen by last year's flagship series. Experts attribute this to the recent increase in the price of high-end mobile devices and a more cautious approach from buyers.

Model lineup and pricing policy

This series includes three main models: the base Oppo Find X10E, the standard Oppo Find X10, and the advanced Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The starting prices for these devices are 4999, 5499, and 6799 yuan, respectively.

Despite the high cost of the devices, it is observed that technically more powerful modifications are particularly in demand among buyers. In particular, consumers are showing a preference for versions with larger RAM.

Consumer preferences regarding memory capacity

According to statistics, versions with 16 GB of RAM clearly dominate the total sales volume. These modifications account for more than 60 percent of the total sales of the Oppo Find X10 series.

If the smallest model, the Oppo Find X10E, is excluded from the statistics, the share of 16 GB RAM versions increases even further, exceeding 80 percent. This indicates that users are paying more attention to the future performance and longevity of their devices.