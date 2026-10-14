Passenger who attacked an African traveler in the Moscow metro suffers unexpected blow (video)

Footage of another intense conflict between passengers in the Moscow metro, capital of Russia, has spread widely on social media, sparking heated discussions. Videos filmed by witnesses show a local man who attacked a black African passenger inside a train carriage facing serious resistance and being pinned to the floor.

According to witnesses, the aggressor insulted the foreign passenger and tried to provoke him, but unexpectedly found himself in a difficult situation.

Clash and indifference inside the moving carriage

The incident occurred inside a moving train on the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro:

Provocation and retaliation: According to witnesses, one of the local passengers tried to humiliate and use force against the African traveler. However, the foreign citizen did not stay silent, applied wrestling techniques against him, and pinned him in the corner of the carriage;

Reaction of those around: The circulated footage shows that despite the carriage being full, with even passengers in military uniforms present, most people avoided interfering in the fight, limiting themselves to watching from the side or filming on their phones;

Subduing and control: The black passenger locked the aggressor's neck and arms, rendering him completely immobile.

When the train stopped: The situation moved to the station

After the train arrived at the next station and the doors opened, the sequence of events entered a new phase:

Removal to the platform: When the train stopped at the "Dynamo" station, the African passenger dragged the man who attacked him out of the carriage and onto the station platform;

Complete neutralization: On the platform, the aggressor was laid on the ground and completely neutralized, and only after that did some surrounding passengers and metro security attempt to intervene in the situation;

Network reaction: Social media users are commenting on this incident as a good lesson for those who show groundless aggression towards migrants and representatives of other nationalities, and that every person has the right to defend their dignity.

An investigation by the metro police and law enforcement agencies into this incident is expected.