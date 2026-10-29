Can a black hole split in two? Scientists have explored an unusual theory

·0·World
Can a black hole split in two? Scientists have explored an unusual theory

Scientists have studied through calculations whether a black hole can split in two under certain theoretical conditions. However, the practical occurrence of such a process has not yet been proven. This was reported by the Naked Science publication.

Usually, two black holes merge to form a single, larger black hole. Gravitational waves resulting from such events are recorded by scientists. But the splitting of a single black hole into two is considered a much more complex process.

One of the main reasons for this is related to the second law of thermodynamics. The entropy of a black hole is proportional to the area of its event horizon. If a simple, non-rotating black hole were to split into two smaller black holes, their total entropy could decrease. This severely limits the possibility of the process occurring.

Researchers also studied black holes whose rotation speed is close to the theoretical maximum. The calculations analyzed the conditions related to the separation of the fragments, the conservation of energy and momentum, and entropy.

According to the results, it is very difficult to satisfy the necessary conditions for a black hole to split simultaneously. If the separated smaller part does not have sufficient energy, it may be pulled back by the gravitational force of the main black hole. The study examined narrow conditions under which such a split could theoretically be possible, including cases where the rotation speed is extremely close to the maximum value.

Black spheres are depicted at the ends of a blue, fork-shaped tube.

Scientists also analyzed theories that suggest the existence of additional spatial dimensions. In such models, black hole-like structures could potentially split into several parts. However, the existence of additional dimensions has not yet been confirmed by experiments.

The authors of the study believe that small black holes formed in the early universe might be more prone to such a process than large astrophysical black holes. In the future, scientists are also exploring the possibility of detecting potential traces of such an event through gamma radiation.

Nevertheless, no black hole has been observed splitting in two so far. The study only theoretically examines the conditions under which black holes might disintegrate.

black holeastrophysicsgravitational wavesentropy
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Is the expansion of the Universe slowing down: a new debate in cosmologyIs the expansion of the Universe slowing down: a new debate in cosmology14 September 04:55Astronomers Discover Rare Radio Galaxy with Four Generations of JetsAstronomers Discover Rare Radio Galaxy with Four Generations of Jets1 October 10:26First microblazar discovered in our galaxy: its jet is pointed at EarthFirst microblazar discovered in our galaxy: its jet is pointed at Earth25 September 12:57LIGO physicists track black holes from the Big Bang eraLIGO physicists track black holes from the Big Bang era2 June 00:00Scientists detect traces of dark matter in black hole mergersScientists detect traces of dark matter in black hole mergers17 May 02:22Neural networks modeled the formation of gold and platinum in the universeNeural networks modeled the formation of gold and platinum in the universe13 July 02:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity