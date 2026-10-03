26-year-old influencer dies from stomach cancer

·64·World
26-year-old influencer dies from stomach cancer

26-year-old influencer Xixi Xubao, whose real name was Xu Jiting, living in Shenyang, China, has passed away after battling stomach cancer. Before falling ill, she openly spoke on social media about her diet and daily habits.

Xixi passed away from stomach cancer on Monday, September 28. The following day, on September 29, her subscribers were informed of her death on her social media page.

The post shared warm memories of Xixi's life and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported and cared for her.

“Xixi lived a free, vibrant, brave, and kind life. Thank you to everyone who supported and cared for her along her journey,” the message reads.

Before her death, Xixi posted videos on social media about her dietary habits and daily routine. In these videos, the influencer openly stated that she did not strictly follow a healthy lifestyle.

According to her, she usually went to sleep between 00:00 and 02:00 every night. She also stated that she ate only twice a day, with long intervals between meals.

Xixi mentioned that she did not like drinking water, consumed two cups of coffee a day, and drank milk tea three to four times a week.

In addition, she stated that she often ordered takeout or ate at public dining places. The influencer did not hide the fact that she loved fatty and spicy foods.

A woman with shaved head in a hospital smiling with her fist extended forward.

Xixi described herself as a very picky eater. In particular, she said she did not like fruits and vegetables.

In early January 2025, she began experiencing initial discomforts. Symptoms such as difficulty swallowing food, belching, abdominal bloating, and loss of appetite were observed.

Shortly after, she was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Following this, Xixi regularly covered her treatment process on social media.

Xixi studied abroad. Upon returning to China, she launched a bakery brand named Jifu in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian. At the peak of her business, the brand had six branches. At the time of her death, four of them were still operating.

Experts recommend consuming adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables to preserve stomach health, as well as reducing salty, fatty, and processed foods.

It is also emphasized that quitting smoking, keeping alcohol consumption under 14 units per week, and maintaining a healthy weight are important.

If stomach-related problems persist for a long time, it is recommended to consult a doctor and determine the necessity of getting tested for H. pylori bacteria, one of the infections associated with stomach cancer.

Persistent indigestion, unexplained weight loss, and other concerning symptoms should not be ignored either.

Xixi XubaoShenyang cityJifuStomach cancer
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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