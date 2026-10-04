Kyrgyzstan strengthens border control following reports of cholera in Russia

Following reports of cholera cases recorded in Russia, Kyrgyzstan has strengthened sanitary and quarantine control at checkpoints along its state border. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Health.

According to the reports, all sanitary and quarantine checkpoints have been transferred to an enhanced working regime. Specialists at the border are monitoring the movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo.

The ministry stated that these measures are being implemented to prevent the entry and spread of infectious diseases, including particularly dangerous infections, into the country. The situation is under the control of the sanitary and epidemiological service.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection transmitted mainly through contaminated water or food, which can lead to severe dehydration. Therefore, using clean drinking water and following sanitary rules are important in preventing the disease.

Earlier, reports circulated that a female patient had died in a hospital in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast. Following this incident, various reports appeared on social media suggesting that her death might be linked to cholera. However, there is currently no officially confirmed information regarding the cause of the infection.