«There is no third»: Ilhom Aliyev names only two truly powerful states in the world

·52·World
«There is no third»: Ilhom Aliyev names only two truly powerful states in the world

Azerbaijani President Ilhom Aliyev made a resonant statement regarding the distribution of global geopolitical forces and Baku's foreign policy vector. Speaking at the VIII Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, the head of state firmly emphasized that in today's world there are only two giant states with truly decisive influence.

«They are the two most powerful states in the world, there is no third», — Ilhom Aliyev noted, describing the current reality in the international system.

Simultaneous alliance with Washington and Beijing: A unique formula of Baku's diplomacy

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that maintains a balanced and strong strategic partnership with these two global competitors simultaneously:

  • Relations with China: An official Declaration on Strategic Partnership is in effect between Baku and Beijing;

  • Relations with the USA: A charter on strategic cooperation has been signed with Washington, and long-term ties are consistently continuing.

The president stressed that this complex geopolitical balance is not just pragmatism, but the result of the international community's high trust in Azerbaijan.

«Our word is as valuable as our signature: We do not engage in hypocrisy»

In his speech, Ilhom Aliyev particularly emphasized that Baku acts in international relations based on strict principles and moral responsibility:

«What does this mean? This is trust in us, respect for our word. Today, there is no one in the world who does not know that our spoken word is as valuable and weighty as our official signature. Whatever we say, we firmly stand by our word.

We have never played a double game and have never shown hypocrisy or duplicity toward any state. Meanwhile, in foreign policy, we ourselves have faced such attitudes very many times and are facing them today. However, we will never stoop to their level. We are a nation that respects itself, lives with dignity, and conducts our state policy strictly with honor».

These bold statements by the Azerbaijani leader have sparked great interest in the South Caucasus and global diplomacy circles, being perceived as a unique example of pursuing a sovereign and open policy in a complex geopolitical era.

Ilhom AliyevAzerbaijanGlobal GeopoliticsBaku Diplomacy
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis20 September 12:48Germany calls on citizens to be ready for war — an urgent and sharp statement!Germany calls on citizens to be ready for war — an urgent and sharp statement!19 September 17:15The world is dividing into new military blocs: Israel and Turkey confrontation reaches its peakThe world is dividing into new military blocs: Israel and Turkey confrontation reaches its peak13 September 18:50How Did a Military Expert Assess Russia’s Poseidon System?How Did a Military Expert Assess Russia’s Poseidon System?20 August 17:06“They don't trust each other”: Expert reveals the secret behind Witkoff and Kushner's joint visit to the Kremlin“They don't trust each other”: Expert reveals the secret behind Witkoff and Kushner's joint visit to the Kremlin6 September 13:12$38 Billion: Congress Reveals Costs of US War Against Iran$38 Billion: Congress Reveals Costs of US War Against Iran16 September 08:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son