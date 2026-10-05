Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a new concerning statement regarding the situation on the frontline and the scale of Moscow's involvement of foreign forces. The Ukrainian leader stated that North Korea (DPRK) is actively preparing to send another large military contingent — another 10,000 soldiers — to join the ranks of the Russian armed forces.

Zelenskiy specifically noted that the Russian side plans to sharply expand the ranks of foreign mercenaries and foreign servicemen in order to cover its losses.

The new 10,000-strong contingent and the scale of the alliance

According to the information disclosed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is entering a new phase:

North Korea's participation: The DPRK is preparing to send another 10,000 servicemen to the frontline region to operate on the Russian side;

Reliance on foreign sources: The Russian army is taking measures to artificially increase the flow of mercenary forces and foreign fighters coming from various countries to fill the shortage of personnel.

Zelenskiy's urgent call to the world community

During his address, the Ukrainian leader made a direct appeal to the governments of countries whose citizens are being recruited or involved in military operations on the Russian side through various channels:

“I call on all states whose citizens are being drawn into this war to strongly resist this process, prevent their people from turning into mercenary forces, and protect their nation from such dangerous risks.”

Zelenskiy's statement comes at a time when pressure on relations between Pyongyang and Moscow is increasing in the international arena, and global security organizations are discussing the further expansion of the geography of the war. International observers suggest that this statement will prompt Kiev's Western allies to put forward new demands for additional air defense assets and the use of weapons without restrictions.