Medical plane crashes in the US: all six people on board are presumed dead

On October 3, a medical aircraft flying from Bermuda to Boston crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Nantucket Island in the U.S. state of Massachusetts. All six people on board are presumed dead, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Reuters.

Reports indicate that the Canadian-registered Gulfstream G100 aircraft was performing a medical evacuation flight from Bermuda to Boston. It belonged to Latitude Air Ambulance, and the crew consisted of two pilots, two medical personnel, a patient, and the patient's relative.

As the plane approached Nantucket, the crew reported an electrical system malfunction and declared an emergency. Contact with air traffic controllers was then lost. According to flight data, the aircraft descended sharply in a short period of time from an altitude of approximately 24,000 feet.

Search and rescue teams discovered debris belonging to the aircraft off the coast of Nantucket. Following this, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the 66-hour search operation on October 4. No survivors were found during the search.

Latitude Air Ambulance stated that it is believed four crew members, the patient, and the patient's relative on board have died.

According to official data, the four crew members were Canadian citizens, while the patient and their relative were citizens of Bermuda. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Relevant authorities in the U.S. and Canada are investigating the incident.