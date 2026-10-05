Medical plane crashes in the US: all six people on board are presumed dead

·0·World
Medical plane crashes in the US: all six people on board are presumed dead

On October 3, a medical aircraft flying from Bermuda to Boston crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Nantucket Island in the U.S. state of Massachusetts. All six people on board are presumed dead, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Reuters.

Reports indicate that the Canadian-registered Gulfstream G100 aircraft was performing a medical evacuation flight from Bermuda to Boston. It belonged to Latitude Air Ambulance, and the crew consisted of two pilots, two medical personnel, a patient, and the patient's relative.

As the plane approached Nantucket, the crew reported an electrical system malfunction and declared an emergency. Contact with air traffic controllers was then lost. According to flight data, the aircraft descended sharply in a short period of time from an altitude of approximately 24,000 feet.

Search and rescue teams discovered debris belonging to the aircraft off the coast of Nantucket. Following this, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the 66-hour search operation on October 4. No survivors were found during the search.

Latitude Air Ambulance stated that it is believed four crew members, the patient, and the patient's relative on board have died.

According to official data, the four crew members were Canadian citizens, while the patient and their relative were citizens of Bermuda. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Relevant authorities in the U.S. and Canada are investigating the incident.

NantucketLatitude Air AmbulancePlane crashGulfstream G100
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)30 September 15:13Dubai–Tel Aviv Flight Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia: Why Was a “Hijacking” Signal Sent?Dubai–Tel Aviv Flight Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia: Why Was a “Hijacking” Signal Sent?30 September 13:31Attempted Terrorist Attack on Dubai–Tel-Aviv Flight: Details of the Cockpit StabbingAttempted Terrorist Attack on Dubai–Tel-Aviv Flight: Details of the Cockpit Stabbing1 October 14:3074-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Aircraft Wreckage Discovered at the Bottom of the Atlantic74-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Aircraft Wreckage Discovered at the Bottom of the Atlantic28 July 22:04A wheel snapped off mid-air and terror inside the cabin: Iranian airplane comes close to disasterA wheel snapped off mid-air and terror inside the cabin: Iranian airplane comes close to disaster16 September 09:10Horrific fire on passenger ferry in the Philippines: Over 80 people missingHorrific fire on passenger ferry in the Philippines: Over 80 people missing10 September 12:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son