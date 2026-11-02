Horrific plane crash in Florida: Learjet 60 falls from 8,000 meters

A horrific plane crash involving a private business jet has occurred in Palm Beach County, Florida, USA. The Learjet 60 aircraft, which had nine people on board, crashed into the ground.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy issued an official statement confirming that all 9 people on board had died, calling the incident a "horrific tragedy."

Route from Texas to the Bahamas and the final moments of the fall

According to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and television channels, the flight unfolded as follows:

Flight path: The aircraft took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed toward the Bahamas;

8,200 meters lost in one minute: According to data from the flight tracking service ADS-B Exchange, the plane lost exactly 27,000 feet (approximately 8.2 thousand meters) of altitude in just one minute before the crash, after which it completely disappeared from radar;

Crash site and massive crater: The County Sheriff's Office and WPBF television channel reported that the aircraft struck the ground in the Military Trail area, creating a massive crater upon impact. The New York Post reports that the plane crashed near a mobile home park.

Investigation launched at the scene

A special commission has been formed to study the details of the incident: