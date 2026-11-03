Private plane crashes in the US: all nine people on board killed

On Sunday, November 1, a private plane crashed near the city of Greenacres in the US state of Florida. As a result of the tragedy, all nine people on board the aircraft lost their lives.

According to preliminary information, the plane crashed into a residential area. Upon impact with the ground, a powerful explosion occurred and a fire broke out. A large crater formed at the scene, and debris was scattered across the surrounding area.

Despite the fire and explosion at the scene, initial reports indicate that there were no casualties among people on the ground. This is a significant detail, considering the crash occurred in a residential area.

It is currently unknown why the plane crashed, whether there was a technical malfunction during the flight, or if other factors were involved. No further information has been provided regarding the identities of the nine people on board.