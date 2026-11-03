Tragic crash on Everest: Two helicopters collide at an altitude of 4,200 meters (video)

·60·World
Tragic crash on Everest: Two helicopters collide at an altitude of 4,200 meters (video)

In Nepal, at the foothills of the world's highest peak, Everest, a severe aviation accident has occurred, resulting in fatalities. At an altitude of nearly 4,200–4,371 meters above sea level, two commercial aircraft collided while landing at a helipad in the village of Pheriche, located slightly below the Everest Base Camp.

As a result of this tragedy, one tourist died, and three others sustained serious injuries.

How the crash happened: Mid-air rotor collision

Video footage clearly captures the moments the two helicopters approached the landing pad and touched down, followed by the crash:

  • Miscommunication between pilots: According to initial investigations, the collision was caused by poor communication and a misunderstanding between the pilots. Since the helipad at this altitude is outside the control zone of the Lukla airport control tower, crews were required to operate independently via open radio communication;

  • Rotor collision and crash: As one helicopter was landing on the snowy field, the other approached it too closely, causing their spinning rotors to strike each other. Consequently, the aircraft shook violently, crashed onto the snow-covered ground, and broke into pieces;

  • Involved companies: The helicopters involved in the crash belonged to the private Nepalese airlines Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air. One was transporting tourists being evacuated from the mountain, while the other was occupied with expedition cargo.

Victims, injured, and seasonal congestion

Following the incident, rescue and medical assistance operations were immediately organized:

  • One tourist killed: A 47-year-old Indian citizen who was on board the Fishtail Air helicopter died at the scene due to injuries sustained;

  • Injured sent to Kathmandu: Another tourist on the same aircraft — a New Zealand citizen — as well as the pilots of both helicopters, were evacuated to a central hospital in the country's capital, Kathmandu, with various serious injuries;

  • Peak season pressure: Currently, the autumn trekking season in the Himalayas is at its peak. Following recent heavy snowfall, the clearing of weather has led to an influx of thousands of climbers and tourists, increasing the volume of helicopter flights around Pheriche and Lukla several times over.

At present, an official investigation commission has been established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal to look into the violation of flight safety regulations, and investigative actions are underway.

NepalEverestFishtail AirDynasty Air
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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