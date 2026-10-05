Chinese woman who abandoned 20-year medical career to start a bun business

Chinese doctor Dong Min chose a completely different path after more than 20 years in the medical profession. In 2023, the 48-year-old woman opened a traditional steamed stuffed bun shop in Wuhan. Although this decision was initially unexpected, her new business quickly gained customer attention. In July, Dong managed to open her second retail outlet.

She graduated from the medical faculty of Wuhan University in 1999 and began her career as a gynecologist in Shenzhen. A few years later, she returned to Wuhan to help her family. Later, she worked at a local hospital in Tianmen and became the legal representative of the institution.

According to Dong, during her years as a doctor, she not only treated patients but also dealt with many additional issues such as examinations and medical disputes. This caused intense psychological pressure.

The new business idea was inspired by her friend who owns a bun shop. Today, even though she works more than 10 hours a day, she emphasizes that she feels happy.