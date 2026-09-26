50-year-old Chinese doctor quits her career and finds true happiness in selling buns!

·47·World
50-year-old Chinese doctor quits her career and finds true happiness in selling buns!

In the modern world, it is becoming a global social phenomenon for professionals in high-income, prestigious, and highly respected positions to suddenly switch to simple manual labor. The most vivid and sensational example of this was recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Dun Min, a 50-year-old doctor who had worked selflessly in the medical field for over 20 years, finally took a bold step toward her dream, exhausted by daily stress, endless responsibilities, and mental pressure. She left her position at the hospital and opened a small shop selling traditional Chinese steamed buns — baozi.

The woman admits that while she is still physically tired every day, for the first time in her life, she feels truly happy, free, and at peace. Most surprisingly, the small eatery started by Dun Min won the hearts of customers in a short time, and within a year, she managed to open a second branch of her business. This story is not only a testament to one person's personal courage but also a practical proof of the "mental health and return to simplicity" trend that is gaining momentum worldwide.

"20 years of experience, baozi buns, and a new branch": 5 key points of Dun Min's life

The most important facts about the former doctor's sensational choice and success:

  • 20-year medical history: After two decades of activity in the medical system, Dun Min fundamentally changed her profession at the age of 50;

  • A new beginning in Wuhan: A center for selling famous steamed baozi buns was established in the city of Wuhan;

  • 2 branches in one year: Due to the high pace of sales and quality products, the business expanded in a short period;

  • Fatigue exists, but mental happiness is high: Despite the hard manual labor, the woman escaped the stress of the hospital and found peace;

  • Global "downshifting" wave: Giving up office and corporate pressures to earn a living through manual labor has become a global trend.

Lifestyle and professional transformation: Comparing hospital stress and bakery happiness

Indicators of Dun Min's two different periods of activity and mental state:

Criteria and parameters

20-year career period in the hospital

New life period in the bun business

Professional status and prestige

High-ranking, respected doctor in society

Simple artisan and owner of an eatery

Mental pressure and deadlines

Constant stress, night shifts, and immense responsibility

Being the boss of one's own work, calm mental environment

Level of physical fatigue

High (along with nervous tension)

High (but sincere and happy fatigue)

Financial and career result

Stable monthly salary and strict boundaries

Entrepreneurship that opened a second branch within a year

Inner mental satisfaction

Constant thoughts about quitting

True happiness and a sense of enjoying life

Social and psychological expertise: Why are successful people fleeing to manual labor?

Conclusions of sociologists, psychologists, and labor market experts:

  • "Burnout crisis": Constant responsibility, excessive accountability, and bureaucracy in corporate management, medicine, and IT sectors exhaust the human nervous system; in manual labor like baking buns, a person immediately sees the product of their labor and receives instant mental pleasure from it;

  • 50 years old — the beginning of a new life: Many people wait for retirement at this age, but Dun Min's example proved that it is never too late for a person to realize their dream and find personal joy;

  • The rise of manual labor: The shift of professionals tired of deadlines and sitting in front of computers to baking, opening coffee shops, or crafts all over the world is evidence of humanity returning to natural freedom.

In your opinion, is leaving a 20-year prestigious medical career to sell buns an act of courage or irresponsibility? Could you also dare to escape corporate stress and great responsibility to find happiness through simple manual labor? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article, which inspires everyone looking for their own path in life!

Dun MinWuhanbaozi bundownshifting
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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