MrBeast sets a record with 71.8 million views in 24 hours

MrBeast, one of the most popular content creators on the YouTube platform, has achieved another major milestone. His new video garnered 71.8 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. This figure marks a personal record for the YouTuber in terms of views within a single day.

The interest in the video was reflected not only in the number of views but also in how long viewers watched it. According to reports, users watched the video for an average of more than 20 minutes.

As a result, the total watch time for the video exceeded 1 billion minutes. This demonstrates the immense interest that MrBeast's content generates among the YouTube audience.

In recent years, MrBeast has become one of the most well-known creators on the platform due to his large-scale projects, massive prizes, and unconventional videos. This new record adds another achievement to his long list of high performance on YouTube.