MrBeast's team in Khiva: Itchan Kala could be in the global spotlight

·36·Uzbekistan
MrBeast's team in Khiva: Itchan Kala could be in the global spotlight

The production crew of MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), one of the world's most popular YouTube bloggers, has arrived in the Khorezm region. Currently, the creative team is filming in the historical center of KhivaItchan Kala.

The journey from Tashkent to Khiva

MrBeast visited Uzbekistan on October 9. This is his first trip to Central Asia. The visit is organized in cooperation with the Art and Culture Development Foundation and the Tourism Committee, with the main goal of introducing the country's historical and cultural heritage to an international audience.

Initially, the blogger himself was scheduled to visit Tashkent and Samarkand. Meanwhile, his production crew continued the journey, starting to film historical monuments in Bukhara and Khiva. During his visit to Tashkent, MrBeast caught the attention of numerous fans. The blogger admitted that he had initially underestimated his popularity in Uzbekistan. According to him, thousands of fans followed his car.

Why Itchan Kala specifically?

Khiva's ancient Itchan Kala was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1990. As one of Uzbekistan's internationally recognized historical sites, this area houses unique architectural monuments such as the Kalta Minor, the Islam Khoja minaret, the Juma Mosque, and the Kunya-Ark.

Ancient walls, narrow streets, and centuries-old architectural monuments give Itchan Kala a unique appearance. Therefore, this location can generate great interest for international video projects.

When will the video be released?

No official information has been released yet regarding when the video being filmed will be shown and in what format it will be prepared. Furthermore, it has not been disclosed in which exact parts of Itchan Kala the team is filming.

Nevertheless, the visit of MrBeast's team to Khiva generates immense interest in terms of introducing Uzbekistan's rich historical heritage to an international audience.

MrBeastItchan KalaKhivaUNESCO
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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