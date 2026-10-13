In Samarkand, crowd mistook Chinese tourist for MrBeast (video)

In Samarkand, schoolchildren mistook a Chinese tourist wearing a motorcycle and helmet for the famous blogger MrBeast and surrounded him.

According to reports, the incident occurred following the blogger's visit to Uzbekistan. Hoping to catch a glimpse of MrBeast as he was leaving the city, the students mistook the tourist riding a motorcycle for him.

The crowd gathered around the tourist and began touching him. Nevertheless, the man managed to get out of the situation safely.

Later, the Chinese tourist stated that he was surprised by the incident and at first did not understand why people had gathered around him.