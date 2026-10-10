MrBeast surrounded by fans in Samarkand (video)

·8·Culture
MrBeast surrounded by fans in Samarkand (video)

Today, on October 10, hundreds of fans gathered in Samarkand, eager to see the famous blogger MrBeast and take a picture with him. A large crowd gathered around the blogger, with many trying to get closer to him and take memorable photos. There were so many people that it was not easy to get through the crowd.

Fans who chased after MrBeast in Tashkent yesterday welcomed him in Samarkand today. There was great excitement among those who wanted to take a picture with the blogger and see him up close. It can be observed that his visit is generating immense interest not only in the capital, but in other cities as well.

Footage related to MrBeast's Uzbekistan visit is also drawing attention on social networks. The fans gathered to see the famous blogger, the crowds, and the attempts to take photos show that his visit has become an unforgettable event for many.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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