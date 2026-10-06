Ramadan and Eid al-Adha declared official holidays in California

A historic event took place in California, the largest region of the US in terms of population and economic power. State Governor and Democratic Party representative Gavin Newsom has signed a bill adding Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan Hayit) and Eid al-Adha (Qurban Hayit) to the list of official state holidays.

According to The New York Post, with this decision coming into force, Muslims have officially gained the right to take days off from work and miss classes in schools and universities during the holy holiday days.

Big politics behind the historic decision: The fight for voter votes

International political scientists, in particular Americanist analyst Malek Dudakov, note that this step was not taken by chance; it is a serious political maneuver aimed at winning the goodwill of the Muslim diaspora ahead of upcoming crucial elections:

Lessons of 2024: In those elections, the Democratic Party lost a significant portion of immigrants from Muslim countries. Back then, nearly 40% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump, who promised to swiftly establish peace in the Middle East;

Disappointment and mood shift: However, because the situation in Gaza and the region has escalated rather than eased, about 90% of American Muslims are currently observed to be dissatisfied with Trump's policies;

Decisive states: Although the share of Muslims nationwide is not as high as in European countries, in swing states like Michigan, their votes can fundamentally alter the outcome of presidential or congressional elections. (For instance, Dearborn, Michigan has become the first major population center in the US with a Muslim majority).

Republican outrage and cultural confrontation

Newsom's initiative was met with sharp protest from his political rivals, the Republican Party:

Accusations of «Islamization»: Conservative politicians openly accuse the Democrats of attempting to artificially «Islamize» America in hopes of gaining political dividends;

Fracture of the coalition: According to experts, the coalition of various nationalities and religions united around Trump has practically disintegrated. Currently, two-thirds of the Jewish population in the US are also opposing a direct military conflict with Iran.

From cultural battles to religious disputes

Democrats are currently striving to portray themselves as the only force capable of de-escalating tensions, even attracting audiences with statements about restricting arms supplies to Israel and applying sanctions.

However, experts emphasize that as a result of these political games, US domestic politics is being dragged not only into ideological and cultural debates, but also into increasingly deepening complex religious discussions and new conflicts. Nevertheless, the decision in California will remain a historic precedent for millions of Muslims living in the US in defending their rights at the state level.