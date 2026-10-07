Double-decker bus full of passengers overturns in Ecuador

·61·World
Double-decker bus full of passengers overturns in Ecuador

In the city of Azogues, Ecuador, a double-decker bus packed with passengers overturned during a graduation parade. It is reported that the majority of those on the bus at the time of the incident were young people.

According to preliminary data, 22 people were injured as a result of the traffic accident. Most of them are said to be minors. All the injured have been taken to hospitals to receive medical assistance.

According to reports, some of the victims sustained head and chest injuries, as well as broken arms.

No information has been provided yet regarding fatalities resulting from the incident. An investigation is underway to determine why the bus lost its balance and overturned.

Officials stated that inspections are continuing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

EcuadorAzoguesbus accidentbus overturn
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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