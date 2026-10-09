28 people killed in bus and truck collision in Tanzania

·54·World
28 people killed in bus and truck collision in Tanzania

At least 28 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a timber-laden truck in Tanzania. Following the collision, a fire broke out in the bus, and the vehicle completely burned down. This was reported by the Associated Press.

The incident occurred on the night of October 8 to 9 in the Mkambarani area of the country's Morogoro region, on the Morogoro — Dar es Salaam highway. The bus, traveling from Dar es Salaam towards the city of Mbeya, collided with the oncoming timber truck.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the truck, heading from Iringa to Dar es Salaam, attempted to overtake other vehicles. However, during the maneuver, a collision with the bus occurred.

Joseph Mwasabeja, acting head of the Morogoro regional fire and rescue service, stated that 27 of the dead were bus passengers, and another was in the truck.

There are also people injured as a result of the incident. Some victims have been taken to the hospital, though initial reports did not specify the final number of injured. Additional tests are expected to be conducted to identify some of the deceased.

TanzaniaMorogoro regionbus accidentMkambarani area
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Charos
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