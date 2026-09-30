Starlink launches satellite internet for standard smartphones in Ecuador

·27·Technology
Starlink launches satellite internet for standard smartphones in Ecuador

According to Ixbt.com, the Starlink system owned by SpaceX has launched a new service in Ecuador that connects standard smartphones directly to satellites. This step is aimed at radically improving mobile internet and messaging capabilities in remote areas where communication tools have not reached. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new Mobile service was launched in partnership with the state-owned operator CNT_EC. The main advantage of the system is that users can connect using their regular smartphones without any additional devices or special equipment.

Coverage area and technological capabilities

This innovative system is primarily intended for areas where traditional mobile networks are unavailable or unstable. Ecuador's coastal regions, mountainous areas, and forests are fully covered.

In the initial phase of the process, it was announced that satellite communication covers 82.4 percent of the country's territory. The technology also extends to water bodies up to 12 nautical miles from the coast, which provides additional safety for sailors as well.

Development process in Latin America

This project is a logical continuation of the previous cooperation between Starlink and CNT. Previously, the parties had worked on installing fixed satellite internet, including in the Galapagos Islands.

Ecuador has become one of the first countries in Latin America to launch technology for connecting mobile devices directly to low Earth orbit satellites. Leadership in the region in this regard belonged to Chile in November 2025, where the operator Entel launched the Starlink Direct-to-Cell service.

A few months later, SpaceX and the operator +Móvil also introduced the Starlink Mobile service in Panama. Experts believe that such technologies will serve as an important factor in eliminating communication restrictions worldwide in the future.

StarlinkEcuadorSpaceXMobile CommunicationTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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